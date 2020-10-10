Australian Open winner Sophia Canin has made it to the finals of the French Open Grand Slam tournament. She defeated Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the semi-finals of the women’s singles event. America’s 21-year-old Kenin defeated seventh seed Quitova 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets. In the final, Kainin will face Poland youngster Inga Switzek, who made it to the final of a Grand Slam for the first time by defeating Nadia Podorowska 6–2, 6–1 in the first semi-final.

Kenin expressed happiness on his journey so far in the French Open. Kenin said, “Quitova is a very difficult player. His game is very aggressive and his service is fantastic. I am proud of myself. It was a great match and I am very happy.”

Kenin and Switek have played against each other. However, the collision between the two took place at the junior level. The star tennis player said, “I have won the title in Australia. I have played very difficult matches in the last two matches. I am very excited to reach the finals. It is unbelievable. I want to enjoy this moment today and tomorrow I want to be ready for the finals. “

The fourth seed is the player’s record of 16-1 this year. He won his first Grand Slam by defeating Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the final of the Australian Open. Regarding his opposition, Kenin said, “We have played together in the Junior Open at the French Open. It was a very close match. I will prepare well for the finals and give my best.”

Switchek is the first player from Poland to reach the final of Roland Garros in the Open Ira. At the same time, the second of his country to go to the final of any Grand Slam. Prior to that, Aginska Radwanska made it to the final of Wimbledon in 2012.

Switake is not worried about his final result and his focus is on playing his best. On the way to the final, he defeated Romania’s Simona Halep in the biggest upset which will give him confidence.

