America’s fourth seed Sofia Kainin entered the final of the French Open Women’s Singles where she will face Poland’s unseeded Inga Swiatek. Kenin, who won the Australian Open this year, defeated seventh seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5. Kenin has a Grand Slam record of 16–1 this season. Swiatek defeated Argentina qualifier Nadia Podorowska 6–2, 6–1. The nineteen-year-old player is ranked 54 and has never won a Tour level title. In no Grand Slam she went beyond the fourth round.

She became the lowest ranked player to reach the women’s singles final at Roland Garro since the computer ranking began in 1975. He said that it is like a dream. I know I can play great tennis but I am also surprised at my performance. I never thought that I would be able to reach the finals. She defeated world number one Simona Halep 6–1, 6–2 in the fourth round.

Earlier, the 2019 runners-up defeated Marketa Vondsova. She also reached the semifinals in the women’s doubles alongside Nicole Melicher of America. If she wins both titles, she will become the first player to win the French Open singles and women’s doubles titles after Mary Pearce in 2000.

