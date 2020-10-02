Serbian star Novak Djokovic, who topped the world rankings, entered the third round with an easy win in the French Open Tennis Grandslam in the men’s category, while Sophia Kainin and Yelena Ostapenko also won their matches. Djokovic won 6–1, 6–2, 6–2 over Records Berankis. They have so far lost only 10 games to reach the third round. The Serbian player completed his career Grand Slam in 2016 by winning the title at Rolan Garán. After the victory, he said that I hope I will continue to do so. His win record is 33–1 this year and the only defeat was after he was disqualified at the US Open last month.

French Open 2020: Divij Sharan of India out in first round of doubles

Canada’s ninth seed Denis Shapvalov suffered a reversal. They were defeated 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 by Roberto Carabales Baena of Spain. In the women’s section, former Australian Open champion Sophia defeated Anna Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. 21-year-old Sofia will face the winner of the match between Irina Bara and Allison Van Uyetwank. Ostapenko defeated second seed Carolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2. Ostapenko won his only Major title here in 2017. Pliskova reached the semi-finals that year and lost to Simona Halep. The unseeded Latvian player will now face the winner of the match between 29th seed Sloane Stephens and Paula Badosa.

Football players challenge AIFF’s decision to stop practice

Two-time Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Petra Kvitova also made it to the third round. He easily defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-3 6-3. Eighth seed Aryana Sabalenka defeated Dariya Kastakina while Danish youngster Clara Towson faced Car from the unseeded Daniel Collins. In other men’s matches, 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated Jiri Wesli of the Czech Republic 6–1, 6–7, 7–6, 7–6 in the second round. 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov ended the challenge of Slovakia’s Andrzej Martin by a 6-4 7-6 6-1 victory. 20th seed Cristian Garin of Chile also reached the third round, defeating Australia’s Mark Polmans 6-7 6-2 7-6 6-4.