Serbian star Novak Djokovic, who topped the world rankings, entered the third round with an easy victory in the French Open Tennis Grand Slam men’s category, while in the ladies Sofia Kainin and Yelena Ostapenko also won their matches. Djokovic won 6–1, 6–2, 6–2 over Records Berankis. They have so far lost only 10 games to reach the third round. The Serbian player completed his career Grand Slam in 2016 by winning the title at Rolan Garran. After the victory, he said, “I hope I will continue to do so.” ”

His win record is 33–1 this year and the only defeat was after he was disqualified at the US Open last month. At the same time, ninth seed Dennis Shapvalov of Canada faced a reversal. He was defeated 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 by Roberto Carabales Baena of Spain. In the women’s category, former Australian Open champion Sophia defeated Anna Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. 21-year-old Sofia will face the winner of the match between Irina Bara and Allison Van Uyetwank.

Ostapenko defeated second seed Carolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2. Ostapenko won his only Major title here in 2017. Pliskova reached the semi-finals that year and lost to Simona Halep. The unseeded Latvian player will now face the winner of the match between 29th seed Sloane Stephens and Paula Badosa.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and seventh seed Petra Kvitova also made it to the third round. He easily defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-3 6-3. Eighth seed Aryana Sabalenka defeated Dariya Kastakina while Danish youngster Clara Towson faced the car from unseeded Daniel Kollisin.

In other men’s matches, 15th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated Jiri Wesli of the Czech Republic 6–1, 6–7, 7–6, 7–6 in the second round. 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov ended the challenge of Andrzej Martin of Slovakia by a 6-4 7-6 6-1 victory. 20th seed Cristian Garin of Chile also reached the third round, beating Australia’s Mark Polmans 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.

read this also:

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma created history after Kohli-Raina, became the third player to score 5000 runs in IPL.

IPL 2020: Violation of ‘bio-bubble’ will impose fine of one crore on the team, players will be out, know its rules