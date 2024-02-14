The wonderfully warming French onion soup has become rare in our restaurants – unlike 50 years ago. It's high time to rediscover them. Our author has the right recipe.

Warm, spicy and wonderfully melty: French onion soup has its own charm, especially when Breton Roscoff onions are incorporated into it. Image: Claus Eckert

EA beautiful and credible legend says that French onion soup, Soupe à l'oignon, found its origins in the middle of the 19th century in the “belly of Paris”, the central market of Les Halles. There, the inexpensive and nutritious soup warmed market patrons and night owls just before dawn. It is also likely that onion soup was already available in many cultures in the Middle Ages because it is easy to prepare, the ingredients are cheap and available everywhere.

Despite or precisely because of its simplicity, it exudes a special charm thanks to its sweet spice, warmth, the onions that melt in the mouth and the melting cheese on the white bread softened by the bouillon. It is incomprehensible that it has almost disappeared from our restaurant menus, where it was ubiquitous almost 50 years ago.