ANDThe sabotage suffered this Friday by the high-speed train lines in France, and which will affect hundreds of thousands of people on the opening day of the Olympic Games, He was well prepared and demonstrated a good knowledge of the network, stressed French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Speaking to the press from the crisis unit that has been set up in the Ministry of Transport, Attal, in the name of “prudence”, did not want to enter into speculation on the hypothesis that is circulating that it could be the work of a far-left group, taking into account that the investigation has only just begun.

However, he noted that “what is clear is that this operation has been prepared, coordinated, and that key points have been attacked, which shows a way of knowing the network in order to attack it.”

He also stressed that “the impact on our citizens is massive” and that the authors were “determined” to “block hundreds of thousands of people” and to do so “deliberately.”

The attacks occurred between 1:00 and 5:30 in the morning and consisted of the fire in signalling installations on high-speed train lines (TGV).

This has affected three of the four TGV axes leaving from Paris: the Northern one (which serves, for example, the Eurostar to London, Brussels, the Netherlands and northern Germany), the Eastern one and the Atlantic one.

The Paris prosecutor’s office is centralising the investigation that has been opened for four crimes, and which is being handled by the secret services, in addition to the usual law enforcement bodies.

Stranded passengers wait inside the Gare du Nord station in Paris, France, July 26, 2024.

SNCF will present this afternoon a new transport plan to offer alternatives to the An estimated 250,000 people have already been affected by the disruption, and the number could rise to 800,000 if the problems continue over the weekend.

All this has happened just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, which have completely disrupted the normal functioning of the city, as the centre is cordoned off, awaiting the presence of some 600,000 spectators in total, and traffic is almost suspended.

Eurostar cancels one in four trains until Sunday

Eurostar has cancelled one in four of its trains (25%) from this Friday to Sunday, and It is expected that normality will not return until Monday morning, according to the company in a statement sent to EFE.

The company that operates rail traffic between the United Kingdom and continental Europe had previously explained that its high-speed trains between Paris and Lille have been diverted onto conventional tracks, delaying the journey by up to an hour and a half.

“Eurostar expects this situation to last until Monday morning. Today, Eurostar will cancel 25% of its trains. This will also be the case on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28,” the updated statement said.

Due to acts of vandalism affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains to and from Paris are being diverted via the classic line. Some trains have been cancelled, others are delayed.

Despite having diverted “all high-speed trains to and from Paris via the classic line”, which lengthens the journey by an hour and a half, the company has also been forced to announce the cancellations, a hard blow for the start of the Games being organised by France.

“Eurostar teams are fully mobilised in stations, call centres and on board (trains) to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination,” he added.

Besides, urges travellers, who have the option to cancel or modify their trip at no cost, to postpone their journeys as much as possible.