Isabel Mota in Dallas: “I said to myself why not make iconic French products like pancakes, madeleines, macaroons, pound cake and chocolate fondant ‘(My French Recipe)

In the barbecue and hamburger capital of the world, we start from afar, admits Isabel Mota: “Everything here revolves around the meat. Here, it’s the main course, whereas we will incorporate vegetables. When they use them, they cook them very differently. They will serve you for example fried or crunchy broccoli. , barely boiled for a minute. “

The Frenchwoman has been living with her family in Dallas for three years. She opened a cooking school where amateurs flock: “There are people influenced by this European and French cuisine who want to know more about it to make it at home and those who just want to have fun with their family.”

The forecourt of the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), the city’s premier cultural institution. If mentalities are changing, it is because Texans are traveling and foreign tourists, especially Europeans, are increasingly numerous in Dallas, attracted by exceptional museums and architecture (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

Apart from a few skyscrapers, Dallas is a horizontal and verdant city. What surprises from the start is the space: “The average house here is twice the size of a French house. Ditto for the kitchens. They are over-equipped with the latest generation of ovens and refrigerators, although in reality many people do not use them. not unfortunately. “

Walking in the streets and parks of Dallas, we see that more and more people are taking care of them, says Isabel Mota: “There are two extremes in Texas: the people who are still in America from a few years ago with the fast food, we don’t cook, we don’t pay attention to ourselves, and the other extreme, Americans. who go to exercise every day or go to the gym. “

A home in the trendy Bishop Arts District of Dallas, known for its eclectic nightlife, chic independent fashion boutiques, and colorful street art (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

Nature will also undoubtedly be more present in post-Covid America. “There are compost programs in cities like Dallas or Pleno, where I live. We will provide you with compost bins, there are advances. Nature and ecology are starting to take their rights. lots of green spaces. “

Texans are also discovering the value of going to get supplies not too far from home: “There are farms all over Dallas. A 15-20 minute drive away you are on farms of blueberries, vegetables, meat, and even raw milk, which is no small thing in the United States. ! “

Riding on the success of her cooking classes, Isabel Mota has created “baking mix”, sachets of culinary preparations where all you have to do is add water, milk, eggs or butter to complete the recipe, and which Americans love.

A mural of the vibrant Deep Ellum district, known for its brightly colored murals, original art galleries and long-established concert halls that host indie and blues bands (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

In a state where the scale is an often non-existent utensil in the kitchen, mayonnaise quickly set: “I said to myself why not do this for the iconic French products like pancakes, madeleines, macaroons, pound cake and chocolate fondant which are very simple products for us but which seem very complicated here.”

These little magic bags with a very French look are now distributed in about fifteen organic supermarkets of the Whole Foods market chain in Dallas.

Panoramic view of the city of Dallas from the platform of the Reunion Tower, a 170-foot observation tower. Sébastien Archambault: “It was a big breath of fresh air to arrive in Dallas after four years in New York where it was a bit closed. There was no long vision because of the buildings.” (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

View of downtown, the business district of Dallas, which offers several Tex-Mex restaurants, friendly establishments for lunch, as well as pubs. (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)