Like Elon Musk, the emblematic boss of Tesla and Space X, many Americans leaving California for the East Coast are taking the plunge, especially as the state is now putting forward an offer enriched culture.
To admire the impressionist masterpieces on the floor of the old masters of the DMA, the great museum of Dallas, in the heart of the arts district, it almost feels like Orsay! With more than 23,000 works, the museum is the largest in the city and admission is free, emphasizes Julien Domercq:
Donors take pleasure in supporting this Dallas museum, which is at the center of the New Arts District. On weekends, there are hundreds of children who meet there. It is the equivalent of a central place that does not exist!
Julien Domercq, assistant curator at the Dallas museum
Known as the city where Kennedy was assassinated, Dallas seeks to find a new future around an artistic vocation. A 5 km route allows visitors to discover on foot, nose in the air, 33 sites, works of art and essential buildings of the city.
Because the most famous architects have come to create projects here:
Pei built Dallas City Hall, a very modern building, like an inverted triangle. He came back to do the symphony orchestra. Norman Foster performed the opera and Renzo Piano performed the Nasher Sculpture Center next door.
Julien Domercq
In Dallas, we have always appreciated contemporary art, but also the Impressionists, more recently. Last year, the museum received around thirty paintings by famous painters donated by a private collector. “It almost never happens to receive three Renoirs, a Cézanne, Degas. It was a donation that forced us to rethink the hanging of our collection, to remove all the paintings from the wall, and to repaint. “
After 12 years at the National Gallery in London, Julien Domercq is assistant curator at the European art department of the Dallas museum where, he says, everything has to be created:
“European museums have collections that were created a long time ago, the Louvre during the Revolution. Here, we have to find out what works will capture the imagination of our visitors, what history of European art we want to tell. It’s a bit like helping to build a cathedral. “
In Dallas, art has not invaded only museums. Monumental works can be found in shopping centers or stadiums, such as that of the Dallas Cowboys, the American football team. The owners have installed in this enclosure of more than 100,000 places, about sixty pieces created especially for the place by great contemporary artists.
We buy our hot dog at half-time under a huge mural by Daniel Buren. We say to ourselves: is this really the place? And we realize that every year there are 10 million spectators who pass through the stadium, and that they will, afterwards, be more able to visit a museum.
Julien Domercq
Supported by the patronage of large cattle ranchers, oil tycoons, industry and cotton kings, Dallas now aims to become an artistic capital on par with Miami or Los Angeles. The museum also offers the most important collection of works by Mondrian in the world after Moma, the famous museum in New York.
Write to him: [email protected]
Go to Dallas with Visit Dallas, the tourist office of the city of Dallas
Visit the district of Deep Ellum
Visit the Farmers Market, the Dallas Farmers Market
Stay at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Overlooking the Turtle Creek district, this upscale hotel is 2 km from the Dallas Museum of Art and 2.3 km from the AT&T Performing Arts. Center
Find this column on the app, the website, and in the international mobility magazine “French abroad.fr“
Leave a Reply