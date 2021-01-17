Julien Domercq in front of the Dallas museum: “Donors take pleasure in supporting this museum, which is at the center of the new arts district” (Emmanuel Langlois)

Like Elon Musk, the emblematic boss of Tesla and Space X, many Americans leaving California for the East Coast are taking the plunge, especially as the state is now putting forward an offer enriched culture.

To admire the impressionist masterpieces on the floor of the old masters of the DMA, the great museum of Dallas, in the heart of the arts district, it almost feels like Orsay! With more than 23,000 works, the museum is the largest in the city and admission is free, emphasizes Julien Domercq:

Donors take pleasure in supporting this Dallas museum, which is at the center of the New Arts District. On weekends, there are hundreds of children who meet there. It is the equivalent of a central place that does not exist! Julien Domercq, assistant curator at the Dallas museum

Known as the city where Kennedy was assassinated, Dallas seeks to find a new future around an artistic vocation. A 5 km route allows visitors to discover on foot, nose in the air, 33 sites, works of art and essential buildings of the city.

The forecourt of the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), the city’s premier cultural institution. If mentalities are changing, it is because Texans are traveling and foreign tourists, especially Europeans, are increasingly numerous in Dallas, attracted by exceptional museums and architecture (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

Because the most famous architects have come to create projects here:

Pei built Dallas City Hall, a very modern building, like an inverted triangle. He came back to do the symphony orchestra. Norman Foster performed the opera and Renzo Piano performed the Nasher Sculpture Center next door. Julien Domercq

In Dallas, we have always appreciated contemporary art, but also the Impressionists, more recently. Last year, the museum received around thirty paintings by famous painters donated by a private collector. “It almost never happens to receive three Renoirs, a Cézanne, Degas. It was a donation that forced us to rethink the hanging of our collection, to remove all the paintings from the wall, and to repaint. “

Panoramic view of the city of Dallas from the platform of the Reunion Tower, a 170-foot observation tower. Sébastien Archambault: “It was a big breath of fresh air to arrive in Dallas after four years in New York where it was a bit closed. There was no long vision because of the buildings.” (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

After 12 years at the National Gallery in London, Julien Domercq is assistant curator at the European art department of the Dallas museum where, he says, everything has to be created:

“European museums have collections that were created a long time ago, the Louvre during the Revolution. Here, we have to find out what works will capture the imagination of our visitors, what history of European art we want to tell. It’s a bit like helping to build a cathedral. “

In Dallas, art has not invaded only museums. Monumental works can be found in shopping centers or stadiums, such as that of the Dallas Cowboys, the American football team. The owners have installed in this enclosure of more than 100,000 places, about sixty pieces created especially for the place by great contemporary artists.

View of downtown, the business district of Dallas, which offers several Tex-Mex restaurants, friendly establishments for lunch, as well as pubs. (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

We buy our hot dog at half-time under a huge mural by Daniel Buren. We say to ourselves: is this really the place? And we realize that every year there are 10 million spectators who pass through the stadium, and that they will, afterwards, be more able to visit a museum. Julien Domercq

Supported by the patronage of large cattle ranchers, oil tycoons, industry and cotton kings, Dallas now aims to become an artistic capital on par with Miami or Los Angeles. The museum also offers the most important collection of works by Mondrian in the world after Moma, the famous museum in New York.

A home in the trendy Bishop Arts District of Dallas, known for its eclectic nightlife, chic independent fashion boutiques, and colorful street art (EMMANUEL LANGLOIS / RADIO FRANCE)

