The Teide, a mythical place in altitude, in the middle of fields of dried lava, highest point of Spain from the top of its 3718 meters (PHOTO EMMANUEL LANGLOIS)

As the February holidays begin this weekend for Île-de-France and Occitanie, the island of Tenerife, in the Canaries, has a few assets to attract holidaymakers in search of sun and nature.

It is the highest point in Spain from the top of its 3,718 meters. The summit of Teide, at this time of year, is still covered with snow, testifies the French guide Jean-Guy Le Roux, Breton from Morlaix, installed for fifteen years in Tenerife:

One of the great experiences to do, if you have the physical conditions necessary to climb

1,300 meters of vertical drop means climbing in four hours, sleeping in the refuge, at an altitude of 3,200 meters, enjoying some of the purest skies on the planet and doing the last part of the trip. ‘ascent early the next day before daybreak. Jean-Guy Le Roux, French guide based in Tenerife

Jean-Guy Le Roux at the foot of Teide in Tenerife: “Here, on a small island the size of a quarter of Corsica, we have about ten microclimates and all these diversities.” (PHOTO EMMANUEL LANGLOIS)

There is no confinement here, and a curfew that varies from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. depending on the location of the island. The restaurants are open, and generally limited to four diners per table. And nature is never really far: “We are in a volcanic landscape but there is also vegetation which is present, so it is not only rock, there are also plants which are also endemic, which only exist here. . “

The volcano is visible from anywhere on the island. The summit loving the gaze. The last eruption dates back more than two centuries, it was in Pico Viejo, in 1798. (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

The volcano is visible from anywhere on the island. The summit loving the gaze. “Almost half of the island is declared as a protected natural area. On a small island, which represents roughly a quarter of Corsica, there are ten or a dozen microclimates, practically all the islands of the Canary archipelago are represented. “

These expanses of lava can also make one think of Mars. Scientists from the European Space Agency have also tested robots at Teide that they will then send to the Red Planet. (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

For foreign tourists, only a negative PCR test is required on arrival. Located off Morocco, in the Canary Islands archipelago, Tenerife is therefore one of the rare destinations accessible to the French this year, given the closure of borders outside Europe, and to offer sun and temperatures of 20 degrees or more. in the month of February.

Crisis meeting, January 24, 2020, in Tenerife, the day when the first case of Covid-19 occurred in the H10 Costa Adeje hotel where Jean-Guy Le Roux worked as a volunteer during the two weeks of confinement of tourists in the hotel (JEAN-GUY LE ROUX)

It is in the wild north of the island, a paradise for hikers, that another Frenchman, Louis Lambert, painter and plastic artist, raised in Lille, settled:

“It is a very powerful place in terms of nature, sea, mountain and vegetation. It is very lush at all levels. It is paradise, my son is growing up in the water! Palm trees, for me who come from the North, it is a big change! I always knew that I wanted to live in the sun and in the islands, but I never thought of Tenerife. “

Louis Lambert at his home in Tenerife: “It’s a very powerful place in terms of nature, sea, mountains, vegetation” (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

Since the declaration of the state of emergency a year ago, the guide Jean-Guy Le Roux has only worked about twenty days. Tourist attendance has collapsed by 90% on the island for the Christmas holidays last.

Punta del Hidalgo is located north of the Anaga massif. It is a starting point for hikes, including one that will take you to the small village of Batán de Abajo (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

Clearly, the Spanish authorities are seeking to revive the sector, which is vital for the economy. Thus, Covid tests are offered at major airports, such as Tenerife, to travelers just before boarding their return flight. This is the requirement today to return to France from a country of the European Union.

From Punta de Hidalgo, a path leads through the mountain with superb views, jagged rocks, natural caves to the troglodyte village of Chimanada (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

The swimming pool on the roof of the Taburiente hotel, in the heart of Santa Cruz, from where the gaze embraces the whole city in 360 °, from the mountains and the volcano to the sea (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)