Hiking in the wadis (here Al Arbeieen) requires good physical condition. (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

The authorities of the Sultanate of Oman have just opened to the public a unique reserve of oryx, an endangered species of antelope. Clara Audouy, a Breton guide living in Oman for two years, is delighted.

It is one of the most famous animals of the desert: the Arabian white oryx

An antelope with elegant horns, a time threatened with extinction. In Oman, she has been the subject of a breeding program for years, but so far out of sight. The Haima reserve, in the center of the country, is now open to the public. And this is not the only attraction of the sultanate, explains Clara Audouy: “ There is the coastal road that allows you to go into the wadis, these immense canyons that allow you to hike and swim in magnificent natural pools. You can then go south, into the desert, meet the Bedouins and feel the surrounding silence.”

Born in Morbihan, holder of two masters in anthropology and tourism which she spent at the Sorbonne, the Frenchwoman has lived in Oman for two years. She is a product manager for a Franco-Omani travel agency in Muscat, the capital. Tourists are not yet as numerous as in neighboring countries like Dubai, 4 hours away, but it is progressing.

“ There are two types of customers, she details : those who come for trekking and adventure in nature, and those looking for luxury, relaxation, cultural discovery of the country, and to enjoy the beach and the desert.“

The endless beach of Muscat, and overlooking the Crowne Plaza Muscate hotel (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

Caring population

Oman is a patchwork of twenty nationalities. A quarter of the population was born abroad. Clara, 28, lives in a shared apartment with her colleagues: “ There are about fifteen of us in a house, it’s a little family-oriented. There are Omanis, Sri Lankans, Canadians, Americans and some French.

Here, she says she was received like nowhere else when she arrived. “ The people are incredibly benevolent, she testifies. There is a kindness with which they welcome each person. “ In work, it’s something else, the rule is no one will risk taking the initiative: “ We wait for things to happen to us, she asserts. We’ll see, “ Inch Allah “, tomorrow maybe. We Westerners are used to working in a rush, to be productive and efficient. We have to manage to create a rhythm together to make the best possible progress. “

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque near Muscat. Inaugurated in 2001, it has the largest handmade one-piece carpet (70 x 60 meters) (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

Will tourism revenues ever replace oil revenues in Oman?

The future will tell. In the meantime, everyone is taking their marks. A first French tour operator, Look Voyages, has just opened a Lookéa hotel-club in Al Mussanah, an hour’s drive from Muscat, and offers tours through Oman. For the record, 10 years ago, the oryx sanctuary became the first site to be removed from the UNESCO World Heritage List, after the decision of the Oman authorities to reduce its area by 90% to a hydrocarbon prospecting project. But the situation has since changed.

In the old town of Muscat. Oman is a patchwork of twenty nationalities. (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

The pools of Club Lookéa in Oman. Look Voyages is the 1st French tour operator and the first foreign tour operator to launch into the Sultanate. (Photo Emmanuel Langlois)

