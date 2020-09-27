Back to school at the Ecole du Nord, in Mapou, Mauritius (AEFE)

“The network has shown resilience”, assures Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. The Secretary of State for La Francophonie recalled the adoption by the government of a “massive plan with aid of 100 million euros” released in the spring.

While the authorities feared a loss of 12,000 pupils in approved establishments, the numbers are almost stable, down 0.8%, or – 2,600, because the drop in the number of French pupils (by nearly 5% ) was partially offset by the increase in the number of foreign students. The Secretary of State recalled that at the worst time of the epidemic, “520 of 522” approved French establishments had to close.

Back to school at Prins Henrik High School in Copenhagen (Denmark) (AEFE)

French establishments abroad quickly organized themselves from the start of confinement, such as the Victor Hugo school in Florence, Italy. Maria Martino, the principal: “We have set up courses in the form of the presence of the teacher on the other side of the screen in videoconference with more or less reduced or significant durations and frequencies depending on the age of the children, because we do not can’t imagine a kindergarten child spending his day in front of a computer screen with the teacher on the other side, it’s very difficult. “

Maria Martino in confined mode in Florence: “We have set up courses by videoconference, with durations and frequencies according to the age of the children” (Lycée Victor-Hugo Florence)

In this return, “nearly 70% of the establishments in the network were able to welcome pupils from the first week of September”, half of which “totally face-to-face”, “a quarter in distance education mode and another quarter in hybrid mode”, congratulated Mr. Lemoyne. According to the director of the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) Olivier Brochet, the drop in enrollment was greater for the children of expatriates, particularly in Asia, the Americas and Africa, because “many wait to see the conditions of schooling that they will find before leaving”. But overall, the workforce has “less down” that feared in Asia, “are stable in Europe” and increased in the Maghreb, driven by development plans in Tunisia and Morocco.

For Olivier Brochet, director of the AEFE, “the drop in numbers has been greater for the children of expatriates, particularly in Asia, the Americas and Africa” ​​(Marie Lopez-Vivanco)

The Covid-19 crisis had a strong impact on the economic situation of many families who found themselves “weakened”, and this had repercussions on schools, underlined Mr. Lemoyne. At the height of the crisis, some had to reimburse or reduce school fees. The state support plan consisted of 50 million euros in additional school grants for French children (with relaxation of the award criteria), and 50 million “to help foreign families” which constitute two thirds of the pupils.



Back to school with social distancing at the Lycée Français de Toronto (Canada) (AEFE)

In addition, special attention was paid to French schools in Lebanon which, with 53 approved establishments and 61,000 students,“represent the first network in the world”, underlined Mr. Lemoyne. According to him, 32 French schools were affected by the devastating explosion in early August in Beirut. An emergency plan has been put in place with 10 million euros to financially help French and foreign families to send their children to school, and 7 million for the rehabilitation of establishments. The start of the school year is not scheduled until tomorrow and the French authorities hope that the drop in enrollment will be limited to 4%, planned for the moment.



Social distancing, even in the courtyard, at the Alexandre Dumas international high school in Algiers (Algeria) (AEFE)

TheAEFE, the agency for French education abroad

The French high school Victor Hugo from Florence

Find this column on the app, the website and in the international mobility magazine “French abroad.fr“

New start to the school year at Jean Mermoz high school in Dakar (Senegal) (AEFE)