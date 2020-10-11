Xabier Delestrade and his partner Etienne Legangneux (right), in New York: “Trump has unlocked certain things that existed in a segment of the American population” (Delestrade)

Americans are more than ever passionate about the presidential election that will pit Donald Trump against Joe Biden on November 3. Who will be the next tenant of the White House, a recent source of contamination? A Frenchman from New York testifies to the near overdose on this subject in the media, in this unprecedented period.

He and his partner live in the heart of Manhattan. The seat of his company, specializing in dog food supplements, is a stone’s throw from the New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street. And the Frenchman describes a heavy atmosphere where it is only a question, in particular in the media, of the election of November 3:

News that would be details in a normal context takes on incredible proportions. They will talk about it all day. There is a staggering polarization. I was watching CNN during the Covid, and they were only talking about the presidential election, we can’t get any more news! Xavier Delestrade

New York under the Covid around Times square (Delestrade)

In the street, the tone of the discussions has also changed, notes the French. Since the accession of the real estate and business magnate to the White House, the words and behavior have become radicalized:

“Trump unlocked some things that existed in a segment of the American population. There are racist and aggressive overtones that come out because of his behavior: when you see someone in a presidential office behaving in a way that is wrong with him. It’s not at all, of course you’re letting that part of the population allow themselves to do and say things that they wouldn’t necessarily have done in normal times. “

The first deliveries by bike at the beginning of summer (complicated to take the metro in the midst of a pandemic) (Delestrade)

The couple did not return to France last Christmas. Blame it on a rule of the US administration that an alien returning from Europe is not allowed to return to the United States, unless he is a US citizen or holder of a green card: “It’s difficult to live, he testifies. We pay taxes like everyone else, we employ Americans. Sometimes we have the feeling of being second-class citizens. It’s unpleasant in a country that I like a lot for a lot of aspects. That side leaves a sour taste in your mouth. “

New York under the Covid: Fifth Avenue, in the middle of the day on a Saturday! (Delestrade)

New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia … Xavier Delestrade travels the country to its most remote states to produce and distribute his drinks for dogs. What he observes is that American society has become polarized as the election approaches:

The mask is everywhere, even on Manhattan statues! (Delestrade)

If you walk into certain Trumpist corners with Democratic views, people are going to come after you. These are the Republican versus Democrat themes, like the recent riots and issues with the police. It’s really black or white, whereas we would sometimes like measured opinions and a little more gray. Xavier Delestrade

New York under the Covid: the Statue of Liberty deserted (Delestrade)

This antagonism between the two camps sometimes takes on more unexpected and, frankly, laughable turns: “In the United States, gardens are completely open to the street and locals post their opinions. However, there are people who, overnight, have removed and stolen all the Trump or Biden signs in certain neighborhoods! “

On leaving confinement, restaurants organize themselves by invading traffic lanes (Delestrade)

In New York, the presidential election is in all the discussions but everyone here knows that the election will be done especially in the ten “swing states”, these undecided states which could change sides.

Laguardia Airport, one of the airports in New York without a single plane (Delestrade)

Newark Airport, New Jersey, almost without a single plane (Delestrade)