Restaurants, sports halls, concert halls or theaters open every evening. No curfew or confinement. In the streets of Taiwan, it’s a bit like life before the epidemic. The only difference: wearing a mask is compulsory, and even then, since 1er December, in all public places, but neither in the street nor in the restaurant.

“If we do not respect this, there is a fine of 500 euros, testifies Vincent Rollet, French teacher-researcher at the University of Wenzao, in the south of the island. People follow this rule to the letter, and very often there is someone mandated to remind you in a very polite manner to wear the mask. “

Here, the government has locked the island’s borders, both by plane and by boat, at the first signs of Covid-19 early last year:

Taiwan began closing its doors to non-residents shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic in late January, the day after Beijing’s decision to confine the population to Wuhan. The Taiwanese authorities have since exercised close control over these borders. Vincent Rollet, teacher-researcher in Taiwan

Good management of masks, targeted fortnight, involvement of civil society, absence of generalized confinement or curfew: winning strategy since Taiwan has announced 800 cases, almost all imported, since the start of the epidemic and seven deaths for a population of 23 million inhabitants. Because the measures here are not the subject of debate: according to polls, 70 to 75% of the population are satisfied with the government’s response.

Like much of Asia, the island also benefited from the experience of SARS in 2003:

The authorities have strengthened their anti-epidemic capacities and their network for monitoring and surveillance of infectious diseases. The population was somewhat prepared for the possibility of a new epidemic. Vincent Rollet

Since 1er January, non-residents are no longer allowed to enter the territory. The few foreigners who still have access to Taiwan, humanitarian aid workers in particular, must submit to a strict fortnight at home, in an isolated room, or at a hotel, without being able to leave, geolocated at all times, thanks to the temporary SIM card given to them on arrival for their mobile phone.

It must be said that for Taiwan, sworn enemy of China, because considered by Beijing as a rebellious province, called to return to its fold, succeeding in containing the Covid-19 is also a diplomatic victory, explains Vincent Rollet:

“Since the 1970s and China’s entry into the WHO, Taiwan has been totally excluded until today, which suggests that it is just time for the WHO to recognize the urgency and the ‘importance to global health to welcome Taiwan as a member of this institution. “

As a result of the lack of containment, the country’s economy has not experienced a recession and GDP is showing insolent growth of 2.5% for 2020. Consumption has been encouraged in particular by vouchers issued by the government and distributed to the entire population to be spent in local businesses.

