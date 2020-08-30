The famous Las Ramblas of Barcelona, ​​much deserted because of the health crisis, are slowly coming back to life. (FRED DUGIT / MAXPPP)

He chose to live with his family in Barcelona, ​​but the company that Nicolas Marty created and manages has offices all over Europe, in Amsterdam, Athens, Prague or Vienna.

Nicolas Marty in Barcelona: “Tourism will be extremely impacted, it is a sector which will be completely devastated and many companies will not pass the course of the next few months” (WWW.TOMASHERCOG.COM)

Nicolas Marty employs 35 people, most of them now technically unemployed: “The States take part of the salaries at their expense, we try to compensate the rest so that no one loses. We just kept two or three people per office, to deal with the casualties or questions about cancellations, but everyone is at home. “

Its order books are empty but luckily business tourism has come out of a rather prosperous period in recent years: “We have cash flow that allows us to see the coming months in a somewhat serene manner. It’s really important the cash flow, because we are directly without resources for the next six months. “

Born in Touraine, Nicolas Marty, in his forties, lived in the Czech Republic for a few years, before Spain. A graduate in tourism business management and marketing and communication, the Frenchman began his career as a consultant in Brussels, with public authorities. He will move on to a major French tour operator in Toulouse, before creating his own society in Prague, in 2006, specialist in Central Europe.

Pierre-Olivier Bousquet in Barcelona: “We, the independents, really have no support at all from the Spanish state” (Bousquet)

Pierre-Olivier Bousquet is a real estate agent in Barcelona, ​​where he has lived for twelve years. Born in Auvergne, the Frenchman notes that since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, his activities have also been reduced to nothing or almost. And the independents, like him, he said, cannot really count on the support of the Spanish state: “There are a lot of people in liberal professions in Barcelona, ​​and these people, if they don’t work, they don’t have a salary, and knowing that in addition, unlike France, we will be entitled possibly 700 euros of aid, but hypothetically, and later. Social security still took the contribution of autonomous this month, so

Nicolas Marty, he is lucid and not very optimistic for the future. He does not see a return to normal in his activities, business tourism and events, for at least two years : “We are in a sector (the incentive, editor’s note) where people travel because they had good results in the previous year. You imagine that the year 2020 will be catastrophic for many sectors of activity, that means that in 2021, people will be traveling less. “

Nicolas Marty with his family in Barcelona: “We can last a year but we cannot last more than a year” (www.dzk-travel.com)

To tell the truth, Nicolas Marty is also counting today on the help of the European States where his company is present: “We manage to have a lot of reductions in charges. Thanks to that, we can last a year, but we won’t be able to last more than a year, and I don’t think we will have a return to normal in the next 12 months. “

Some even speak of 10 years necessary for a total resumption in the air, if only because many countries will take time to completely reopen their borders: “To In the short and medium term, tourism will be extremely impacted, it is a sector that will be completely devastated, and many companies will not pass the course of the next few months. But in the long run, people will resume their ways. We are curious, we are in a world where we want to look elsewhere. “

