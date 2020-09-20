Claude Chassaing in Bulgaria: “There is a real appetite for history in Bulgaria” (French Institute in Sofia)

Bulgarians, history buffs and passionate about the tormented history of their country, are numerous to visit places exceptionally open to the public this weekend, like the Residence of France in Sofia.

It is a private mansion of good size and quite atypical, in the very center of Sofia. This is where the Ambassador of France lives and every year visitors flock there. Claude Chassaing is the director of the French Institute in Bulgaria and visits us:

“The building was built at the beginning of the last century. It is a very beautiful testimony of Austro-Hungarian architecture, a little lost in Bulgaria, at a time when these standards were not built, a Viennese baroque style , in full art deco period, which all the inhabitants want to know. “

In this ex-communist country with a turbulent past, each year, the Heritage Days are a great success.

The interior of the Residence de France in Sofia, to discover during the Heritage Days (French Institute)

In Sofia, the capital alone, around forty monuments, institutions or places of worship are exceptionally open to the public this weekend.

“There is a real appetite for history in Bulgaria. It is a country which has known tragic periods, a rather complex history in the 19th and 20th centuries. All the inhabitants want to know these testimonies which remain of their culture. , whether it is churches, mosque, synagogue, these palaces. There are also the Academies of Fine Arts or the rectorate of the main University of Sofia. “

Heritage Days this weekend is also an opportunity for everyone to visit the Ivan Vasov National Theater in Sofia (French Institute)

To the Residence of France, we remember that morning in January 1989, when François Mitterrand, then at the Elysee Palace, offered a breakfast in honor of the dissidents in the communist regime of the time. It was the first visit to Bulgaria by a French head of state.

The French Institute of Bulgaria reopened its doors in Sofia in early September after several months of closure due to Covid-19 (French Institute)

This year, Heritage Days coincide with the reopening of theFrench institute after several months of closure due to Covid:

“It’s a pleasure to meet all our friends, our learners, all the people who come to the media library and to our events, enthuses Mr. Chassaing. Since March, all of our activities have been on stand-by. We were only there online, with movies and videos that we could download, but it’s important to welcome the audience. “

The Sofia Opera and Ballet open their doors during Heritage Days (French Institute Bulgaria)

“There are the large CAC 40 companies but many young people who come to try their luck by creating start-ups, particularly in video games, a sector where the country is well positioned. Many call centers are also installed here. , it is a French specificity. “

The decorated ceiling of the Sofia synagogue, also exceptionally open to visitors during Heritage Days in Bulgaria (French Institute)

Because, during the dislocation of the Eastern bloc, Bulgaria quickly turned to the OIF, the International Organization of the Francophonie, to integrate the concert of nations.

“They are Francophiles, but unfortunately not Francophones! testifies Mr. Chassaing. We are working on it: they can learn French at the French Institute, but also, and this is a local specificity, in 15 bilingual high schools across the country where education takes place in Bulgarian and French. “

Bulgaria has been a member of the Europe of 27 since 2007, but not yet of the Schengen area, nor of the euro zone. And it is probably not for tomorrow since the Balkan country is today ruled by Roumen Radev, a eurosceptic and pro-Russian president.e.

Sofia Banya Bashi Mosque, one of 38 places open for Heritage Days this weekend (French Institute)

Claude Chassaing, director of the French Institute in Sofia (French Institute)