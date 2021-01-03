Sylvie Craenen: “French-speaking profiles are in great demand here: salespeople, export, finance, customer contact. There are many call centers” (Photo CCI France Pays-Bas)

140 in 2019, still a few dozen last year. With Brexit, many companies have chosen to locate their headquarters in the Netherlands. Because the government is doing everything to attract foreign investors: the Dutch corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the European Union.

The country has 1,400 French companies, SMEs, but also subsidiaries of large groups such as Renault or Total. “This may not be the first country the French think of, testifies Sylvie Craenen, director of the France-Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, but once they have tasted it, they realize that it is a very interesting country, internationally oriented where we do not favor Dutch products for example. “ At a time when English could well leave the list of official languages ​​spoken in the European Union, in the Netherlands, it is still used: “Everyone speaks English actually and so you can do your business very well and be successful without speaking Dutch. In general, it’s very difficult to master this language. Let’s say that makes things easier.”

Sylvie Craenen in Amsterdam: “it’s a very interesting country, internationally oriented and very open to French products” (Photo DR)

Unsurprisingly, the most promising sectors here are biotechs, IT, chemicals, construction and health and well-being. We also train and recruit in medical research and sustainable development. In the Netherlands, the relationship to work is less rigid than in France and French-speaking profiles are in great demand: “Many companies are looking for French speakers. Along with German, French is the most popular language in the Netherlands, the department that deals with sales or exports, but also customer contact. , there are quite a few centralized call centers here, or even financial centers where the French language is in demand, so in any industry actually. “ Amsterdam attracts a workforce from all over the world. At the giant of online travel reservations, employees are of more than 100 different nationalities! Starting a business is not very complicated. With one euro of capital, at least one shareholder and a local office, you can open your company in the blink of an eye.

The France-Netherlands CCI team in Amsterdam on the occasion of its fortieth anniversary (Photo DR)

And if the Netherlands often pass for a tax haven, the reality is different, Sylvie Craenen assures us. “There are the advantages but we are really not the tax haven that we talk about from time to time, and especially with the changes that will come, I think that there are other aspects that make international companies and also the French come to the Netherlands in fact. “

With the port of Rotterdam, the first in Europe, or Schipol airport, the Netherlands occupies a strategic position. Champions of cross-border trade, they represent a gateway to all neighboring markets. But here as elsewhere, the pandemic has slowed the economy. The unemployment rate in November was 4% and the drop in growth reached 2.9% in the first three quarters, compared to 2019. The Netherlands are confined until January 19. Several cases of the new variant of the virus have been detected and authorities now require a negative PCR test for anyone arriving by train, bus, boat or plane.

