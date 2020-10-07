An “extremely reliable” tool which can be “used in animals, in plants, in humans”, explains Pascale Cossart, perpetual secretary of the Academy of Sciences, proud that two women have been recognized.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer Doudna, two geneticists who have developed “molecular scissors” capable of modifying human genes. “It’s an extraordinary tool”, confirms on franceinfo Pascale Cossart, professor at the Institut Pasteur and perpetual secretary of the Academy of Sciences.

“It is a method which is revolutionary and which was derived from discoveries made by Emmanuelle Charpentier in a bacterium. What she had discovered was that there was a way to guide an enzyme to a very specific site. This enzyme had properties that we did not expect and Emmanuelle Charpentier teamed up with Jennifer Doudna to make this tool, details Pascale Cossart. We are now able to modify certain places in the genome by actually using an enzyme that comes from a bacterium “.

“I am all the more happy that this Nobel Prize has been awarded to these two women because it is truly the association between a microbiologist and a biochemist specializing in RNA. [acide ribonucléique]. Really, it was the collaboration that led to this truly revolutionary tool “, rejoices Pascale Cossart.

This tool is “extraordinary”, for several reasons, develops Pascale Cossart. “It is easy to use. The method is fast, it is extremely precise. At the beginning, we thought that when we were planning a modification, we might have effects elsewhere than at the place where we were. ‘we wanted to modify. And the more it goes, the more we realize that this tool is extremely reliable and as has been said, it can be used in animals, in plants, in humans “, explains the professor at the Research Institute, who recalls that the modifications on the germ cells [susceptibles de former les gamettes] are prohibited.