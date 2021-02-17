Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The first day of the 16th round of the European Champions League saw a French-English superiority over the Spaniards and the Germans, as Paris Saint-Germain succeeded in toppling Barcelona, ​​at its home at the Camp Nou, with a four-fourth of which the new French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe scored 3 “hat-trick” goals in the 32 minutes. 65 and 85, while Italian Moise Kean scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute, against a single goal scored by Lionel Messi from the penalty spot 27 minutes into the match.

On the other hand, Liverpool overcame its grief in the local Premier League competition, and succeeded in defeating its German rival Leipzig with two clean goals, the first was scored by Egyptian Mohamed Salah in the 53rd minute, and the second was scored by Senegalese Sadio Mane five minutes later, after they benefited from two disastrous mistakes by the German defense. The “Reds” dominated most of the match, cutting the half way through to qualifying for the tournament final price.

The “shock” meeting between Barcelona and Saint-Germain won a wider following, due to the strength of performance, the height of excitement and the large number of goals, in addition to the loss of many opportunities from both sides, which gave the match an exciting character, and the star Lionel Messi did not appear in the well-known way, despite scoring his team’s only goal. Due to being subjected to strict supervision by the Parisian midfielders. Ter Stegen succeeded in saving Barca’s den in more than one dangerous ball, and without him the result would have doubled. Keylor Navas also succeeded in defending his goal, but he committed a mistake that almost cost him a goal with Griezmann’s foot.

The successful offensive attempts reflected the big level difference between the two teams in the match, as the French team had 16 attempts, including 8 shooting attempts on the goal, while Barcelona’s attack only hit 4 balls on the goal from 13 offensive attempts.

The French press went out on its websites with headlines praising the capital’s team and its success in responding to “Remontada Barca” in the 2016-2017 season with a score of 1-6 in the same stadium, “Camp Nou”, and to increase its chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

France Football magazine wrote a headline saying: Paris hit hard in “Camp Nou”, and another headline: “Hat-trick” Mbappe puts Saint-Germain on the threshold of the final price, and described this player as a “alien”. As for L’Equipe, it wrote: BSG sends a strong and clear message to all competitors, while the Global Goal website, in its French version, described the big victory as a historic victory that had not happened in Barça for decades.

Radio and Television Monte Carlo Sport reported the statements of some of the stars of the two teams about the match. Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, who missed a golden opportunity in the first half of the match, said: They were better than us and made a great match. We tried and did not succeed. The rematch will be very complicated, but we will not go to the break. In any case, we are trying to win and fix the situation, and I cannot hide my happiness with what Mbabe presented in the match. As for the latter, the owner of the “hat trick”, he said: What we have achieved is a wonderful thing on a historic night, and we are happy with the result, but we have not qualified yet.

As for Mauricio Pochettino, the new coach of PSG, he said: We have to be logical. There are still 90 minutes left. We must prepare ourselves for it well. Mbabe is one of the world’s great stars despite his young age, but Barcelona is a team that has great players. Also, a respectable technical device, and we have to play with the same intensity and focus on returning.

As for the Brazilian Marquinhos, the star of the Paris defense, he said: There is no perfection in football, and we have to be careful in the rematch.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was not happy, as he spoke during the press conference, and admitted that he was fully responsible for the loss, and said: We tried to be a match for them, but they outperformed us. We made many mistakes on the level of defense, and we wasted some opportunities that would have amended the situation. He added: We are going through a transitional phase, and it is likely that this will happen. He referred to the difficulty of the task in the rematch, after the loss in the Barca stronghold was “Camp Nou”

At the end of his statements, he admitted that the matter was very difficult, even very complicated, after this heavy result, but he promised to try to correct the mistakes.

The “trilogy” of Kylian Mbappe was praised by the international press, which also made a great impression on social networks and among world stars, as some described him on Twitter and Instagram as “the new Pele” and “France Football” quoted excerpts from the tweets of a number of stars, including the English star Rashford who He wrote: What fitness, artistry and speed, fellow countryman Sancho who said: Klian is an amazing player.