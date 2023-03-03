“Le Monde” says that the former Chief Executive lives “reduced to silence, seclusion and solitude” after leaving the Presidency

the french newspaper Le Monde published on Wednesday (1.Mar.2023) a report describing the life of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Orlando, United States, after leaving the chair of the Presidency of the Republic to the PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to the report “From Brazil to Florida: The Twilight of Jair Bolsonaro”the former president lives in a mansion with an equipped kitchen, spa, cinema and games room, but the house has not been enough for “cheer up” Bolsonaro.

“An exile full of meaning for this far-right leader dubbed ‘the Myth’ by his followers, now reduced to silence, seclusion and solitude”says the newspaper.

The report states that Bolsonaro’s social life is “limited” and that the former chief executive has not yet been invited by the “friend” Donald Trump to go to the residence of the former president of the United States. In addition, the Le Monde says Bolsonaro’s 3 children are “quite absent”while Michelle, his wife, is busy in Brasilia with her “own future” in politics.

“Once so influential, Bolsonaro’s social networks have become sluggish and are content to publish archival photos. In 2 months, the former captain lost almost 400,000 followers on Instagram”wrote journalist Bruno Meyerfeld.

According to Le MondeBolsonaro has tried to present himself as “guest star” for conferences and lectures in the USA, but local contractors have offered only US$ 10,000 per speech, which, according to the vehicle, is a “drop”, when compared to the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised by former US President Barack Obama; by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy; and by his successor, the current President Lula.

O Le Monde it is not the 1st international news vehicle to talk about Bolsonaro’s stay in the US. the american magazine Team classified the ex-president’s trip as a “bizarre spectacle, even for a state with a long history of sheltering eccentric characters”.

“A month ago, he led the 5th largest country in the world. These days, he’s roaming Florida supermarkets, eating fried chicken alone at fast-food restaurants and courting fans in the driveway of a modest home owned by a former UFC champion in a gated community south of Orlando., says the magazine. Read more about the report from Team here.

TRIP TO ORLANDO

After being defeated by Lula –his biggest rival in the race for the Palácio do Planalto–, Bolsonaro left Brazil on December 30, 2022, 1 day before leaving the office of President of the Republic.

The Chief Executive traveled accompanied by the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and her 12-year-old daughter Laura. The family stayed at a vacation home owned by former MMA fighter José Aldo, in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando.

Michelle returned to Brazil on January 26, unaccompanied by her husband. The couple’s daughter, Laura, has also returned to the country.

The former president himself said in an interview with the American newspaper Wall Street Journal who should return to Brazil in March. He stated that he will return to lead the opposition to the Lula government and defend himself against accusations that he encouraged the extremist acts that resulted in the invasion and destruction of the buildings at Praça dos Três Poderes on January 8th. “I wasn’t even there and they want to blame me”he said in an interview published on February 14.

In the US, Bolsonaro has adopted a more reserved attitude. He preferred to make quick appearances to supporters in the Brazilian community in Florida, and has recently started speaking in the country. The former president is expected to stay at least until March 15 in the United States.