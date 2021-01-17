Spanish edition of a French newspaper Monde diplomatique has published an article, the author of which claims that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is capable of suppressing the pandemic.

The author of the material, Federico Cuzco, writes that the West reacted skeptically and indifferently to the appearance of a Russian drug due to ignorance about the Russian scientific tradition. According to the journalist, the creation of Sputnik V is the result of a whole historical chain of scientific developments in Russia, which Western critics have denied for years.

The author also expressed the opinion that in 50 years no one will remember the current suspicions about the Russian vaccine.

Recall that Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The Russian drug is already being used in Argentina, Serbia, and Belarus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports 688,015 new cases of coronavirus infection in the world in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths per day increased by 14,718. In total, according to the organization, the number of cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 92,506,811, 2,001,773 patients have died.