After a controversial fight at the polls and the struggle between the right and the left, the National Assembly was finally installed with the Macronist Yaël Braun-Piv as president.But in the vote, the leftists of the Popular Front showed their dislike of Marine Le Pen’s coalition with acts of contempt.

During the vote, considered a solemn act, as each deputy casts his vote, the youngest deputy is in charge of “greeting” each parliamentarian while carrying the ballot paper, but on this occasion it was not entirely solemn.

In a video, the leftists are seen refusing to shake hands with Flavien Termet, the youngest member of the House and a member of the National Rally. Even the progressive François Piquemal played a joke on him by playing “rock, paper, scissors.”

As the youngest of the 577 MPs, Termet participated in the age panel to elect the president of the body.

While Termet seemed to be pulling out paper, the leftist took the opportunity to pull out scissors, provoking mockery.

The deputy of France Insoumise shared the moment of the joke on social media, which was broadcast live.

French presidential bloc wins majority of committees in National Assembly

Despite its setback in the recent French legislative elections, President Emmanuel Macron’s bloc retained control of six of the eight committees in the National Assembly on Saturday, giving it significant weight for the rest of the legislature.

The two-round legislative elections on June 30 and July 7 left a fragmented parliamentary chamber in which the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP) came out on top with 193 deputies, but far from the absolute majority of 289 seats.

Macron’s centre-right alliance, which lost its relative majority in the lower house of parliament, has 164 seats and the far-right National Rally (RN) has 143.

Almost two weeks after the legislative elections, the French political landscape remains unsettled, and

France is led by a caretaker government. The National Assembly’s Finance Committee will remain in the hands of Eric Coquerel, a deputy from the La Défense party.

France Insoumise (LFI, radical left), which is part of the NFP coalition with the Socialists, Communists and Greens.

Since 2007, the presidency of this important commission has been reserved for an opposition MP, so Coquerel has promised to resign if Macron appoints a prime minister from the NFP. The left-wing coalition is demanding the post of prime minister, but has yet to agree on a possible candidate.

The RN, which had hoped to win the legislative elections, did not win the presidency of any committee in the National Assembly, where alliances are the order of the day, but no one wanted to establish any with the far-right.

With information from EFE