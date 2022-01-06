Debates in the National Assembly were even suspended due to a statement by Macron, who said he wanted to “irritate” the unvaccinated| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

This Thursday (6), the National Assembly of France approved a bill to transform the country’s health passport into a stricter vaccination pass. The proposal now needs to be reviewed in the Senate, which should happen next week, before a final vote in the Assembly.

According to information from the France 24 channel, the government of President Emmnuel Macron wants the new measures to take effect on January 15, but it is not known whether the process will progress at the pace desired by the presidency for this deadline to be met.

According to the bill, people over 16 years of age (the government initially wanted from 12 years old) must prove that they were vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to have access to places such as restaurants, bars and cultural spaces and to public transport it is no longer sufficient to have a negative Covid-19 test, except for access to health facilities and services.

The bill was approved around 5:30 am (Paris time), after discussion that lasted through the night, with 214 votes in favor, 93 against and 27 abstentions. There were three days of debates, which were even suspended due to a statement by Macron, in which he used a crude term to say that he intends to “irritate” the unvaccinated with restrictive measures until they decide to immunize themselves.

The term used by Macron (“emmerder”, from “merde”) is considered vulgar and provoked an immediate reaction from opponents and critics on social media.