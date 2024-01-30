If the text is approved by the French Senate, the country will be the first to include the right to abortion in its constitution

The French National Assembly approved on Tuesday (January 30, 2024) the bill that allows women in the country the right to abortion. The measure will be voted on in February by the French Senate and, if approved, will require the agreement of 3/5 of the committee made up of parliamentarians from both houses. Here's the complete of the bill (PDF – 50 kB).

In the session, only 30 legislators voted against the proposal, while 493 deputies voted in favor and another 23 abstained. On his X (formerly Twitter) profile, the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal celebrated the approval of the text.



“A great victory in the National Assembly for women’s rights. I welcome the approval, almost unanimously, of the bill that seeks to include the right to abortion in our Constitution.”, he said Attal.

Très grande victoire à l'Assemblée nationale pour les droits des femmes. Je salue l'adoption, presque à l'unanimité, du projet de loi visant à inscrire le droit à l'IVG dans notre Constitution. — Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) January 30, 2024

The French Minister of Gender Equality, Aurora Bergéalso celebrated the approval. “We should be there. For our mothers who fought. For our girls, so they never have to fight again.”he stated, in his profile on X.

UNDERSTAND

France could become the first country in the world to guarantee women's right to abortion. France decriminalized the voluntary termination of pregnancy 49 years ago, in 1975. Approval of the proposal is seen as a way to prevent future bills from prohibiting the procedures from being carried out.



The text, however, only includes the right in the French Constitution, without detailing how access to abortion will be provided. Just like in Brazil – which copied French constitutionalism –, France will need new legislation to allow citizens to exercise the new right.