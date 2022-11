How did you feel about this article?

Resolution had 337 votes in favor and 32 against, but has little chance of passing the Senate 🇧🇷 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, approved this Thursday (24) a resolution to include the “right to abortion” in the country’s Constitution. In the plenary vote, 337 deputies voted in favor of the proposal and 32 against, while 18 abstained.

In February this year, France extended from 12 to 14 weeks of gestation the period in which an abortion is allowed in the country. Lawmakers in favor of the resolution approved on Thursday claim that the inclusion of the “right” in the constitution makes it more difficult for pro-life bills to advance in the French legislature.

“We don’t want to give any chance to people who are hostile to the right to abortion and contraception,” said left-wing MP Mathilde Panot. “It’s a big step … but it’s only the first step,” said deputy Sacha Houlié, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

Former MEP Philippe de Villiers, candidate for the French presidency in 2007, criticized the result of the vote in the National Assembly. “Parliament decided to include the abortion of unborn children in the Constitution, as well as to debate the prohibition of bullfighting. Today, it is better to be a young bull than a human embryo [na França]🇧🇷 History will judge this mass suicide severely,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, the resolution has little chance of passing the French Senate, where such a proposal was rejected in October. At the time, Senator Stéphane Ravier, one of those against the proposal, described it as an attack on life, “dangerous, useless” and “a waste of time”.

The Protestant Evangelical Committee for Human Dignity celebrated the result in the Senate last month. “Including abortion in the Constitution would authorize the death penalty for unborn children,” he said in a statement.