The gas contract between Paris and Berlin on the mutual supply of energy carriers is dishonest in relation to France. This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by Jean-Philippe Tanguy, a member of the French National Assembly, in an address to the country’s Minister of Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runache, which is available “Tapes.ru”.

He explained that a solidarity agreement was signed between Paris and Germany to compensate for the decline in Russian gas supplies to Europe. As a result, France delivers gas to Germany daily in volumes from 31 to 100 GWh/day. According to the deputy, thus, France is forced to sell gas, which it previously bought at a very high price from the United States.

At the same time, in return, Berlin must provide electricity to Paris.

“France supplies gas to Germany and hopes that the latter will provide her with electricity in return, but Berlin has not officially assumed any obligations in case of absence [поставок] electricity in France,” the appeal says.

The MP noted that this agreement testifies to the loss of France’s energy sovereignty. According to him, the country will become a net importer of electricity for the first time in 40 years.

Tanguy stressed that the French gas system will have to endure a harsh winter. France must rely on prudent management of its gas reserves, he said.

On November 26, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born announced that Paris and Berlin had concluded an energy solidarity agreement. It was noted that as part of the country’s mutual support, France refused to import gas from Germany, and Germany increased the export capacity of the supplied electricity, and also promised to improve the transmission capacity of electricity.

On the same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would become a major problem for France and Germany during the winter season, given the high prices for energy and products.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in prices for fuel, food and utilities.

