MOTO2 | FRANCE

The Shark Acosta begins to bite in Moto2

The Shark is back, if he was gone. yesterday, andl Acosta of Moto3 reappearance on Le Mans. Now it’s time to finish off today, which is when the points are distributed. Dixon and Augusto Fernandez complete the first line. canet, best Spanish in the classification will leave seventh. On the other hand, the World Cup leader, Vietti, did not have his day and will start nineteenth.