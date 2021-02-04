Latifa Ibn Zayatine, the French activist of Moroccan origin, is one of the most active and influential figures in the field of combating extremism and extremism, as she devoted her life to raising awareness of religious intolerance, following the tragedy of losing her son Imad in a terrorist attack in 2012. Since then Latifa has become a human rights activist. A well-known civilian in France and abroad, where it works with families and communities to protect young people from falling into the trap of extremism, and to work to spread peace, a culture of dialogue and mutual respect.

After winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2021, she said: “Today I stand with great humility before this great honor represented by the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which is not only a tribute to the initiatives I presented, but also a celebration of all the efforts that my colleagues make every day to eradicate extremism through Dialogue, mutual respect and promoting a culture of peace and coexistence, and I hope that this award will contribute to raising awareness in our societies regarding the importance of exerting more efforts in this field.

Latifa added, “The situation in France and Europe posed a great challenge because of the feeling of exclusion and marginalization that affects the psyche of young people, but we were able to make tangible progress, and we will continue to work with both families and societies to protect young people from extremism and understand how we can create more opportunities for dialogue.” Defending humanitarian issues and enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding, so that this would be the normal situation away from quarrels and conflict.





