Bruno Le Maire, who held the position of finance minister, left after the unexpected result of the legislative elections

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced this Thursday (12.Sep.2024), in a speech in front of the ministry, that he will leave his post. “My dear friends, I am leaving. As Michel Sardou would say, I love you, but I am leaving.”said Le Maire.

Le Maire has been minister since 2017, the longest-serving minister in modern French history. His successor has not yet been named.

In your profile on X (formerly Twitter), said he will return to teach at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, on topics related to economics and geopolitics.

The decision to resign comes at a time of economic challenges and unexpected election results in the French parliament. Le Maire, despite speaking positively about his administration, expressed concern about the future of France’s public finances. He said the country cannot “go back” in tax matters.