He added in a press conference after his meeting with Chinese officials that France needs to export more goods to China so that a balanced trade relationship with Beijing can be established.

Le Maire said France is on the right track, paving the way to facilitate the entry of French cosmetics into Chinese markets, adding that he opposes the “misconception” of countries that want to “decouple” from China.

He added that there is no room for decoupling between China, the United States and Europe.

He said it would be good for Chinese companies to invest in Europe and develop their activities there.

Chinese Vice Premier He Leifeng told France’s Economy Minister on Saturday that Beijing hopes France will stabilize cooperation between China and the European Union at a time when European leaders are searching for a “risk-free” way to cooperate with the world’s second-largest economy. .

He added that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance, science and technological innovation, in contrast to Beijing’s more cautious, albeit frank, talks with a number of senior US officials who have visited China.