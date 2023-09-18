French Minister Darmanin: “We will not welcome those who have landed in Lampedusa”

Clash between the League and the French minister Gérald Darmanin after the latter declared: “France will not welcome some of the migrants who recently arrived in Lampedusa”.

In fact, interviewed by Radio Europe 1, the Minister of the Interior, who will be in Rome this afternoon, Monday 18 September, to meet his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, declared: “No, France is not preparing to do so, France wants to help Italy control its borders to prevent people from coming.”

“It would be an error of judgment to consider that migrants, since they arrive in Europe, must immediately be distributed throughout Europe and to France, which largely plays its part” added Darmanin.

The words of the French minister on the migrants who landed in Lampedusa immediately provoked a reaction from the League which in a note commented: “Enough chatter, Italians expect and deserve concrete facts from France and Europe!”.

“What we want to say to our Italian friends – added Dermanin – is that we must protect the external borders of the European Union and above all examine asylum requests immediately. When the conditions are not right, send the migrants back to their country.”