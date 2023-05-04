“There is an influx of migrants to Menton because Meloni, who leads a far-right government chosen by Le Pen’s friends, is unable to solve the migration problems for which she was elected”. This was stated by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, commenting, during the Rmc program ‘Les grandes gueules’, the observations of the president of the Rn (Rassemblement National), Jordan Bardella, on the migratory situation on the Franco-Italian border. “Meloni is like Le Pen, he says; ‘you will see this, you will see that’ and what we see is that Italy is experiencing a serious migration crisis”, added Darmanin, “there is a flaw in the far right, which is to lie to the population”.



00:58