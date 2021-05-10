A group of active French military personnel supported an open letter written by retired generals to the republic’s authorities warning of a civil war. New message and a preface to it are posted in the weekly Valeurs actuelles. TASS…

Its authors, whose names have not been named, condemn the French authorities, which criticized the first appeal of retired generals, who warned of the risk of civil war in the country because of the threat posed by Islamists and gangs from the suburbs. “They were treated like rebels when their only sin was love for their country,” the text says.

The military notes the increase in violence in the cities and villages of the country and indicates that “hatred of France and its history is becoming the norm.” In their opinion, “the civil war is already smoldering in the country.” “Act <...>… It is about the survival of our and your country, ”they urge the authorities.

The first letter from retired French generals warning that France was on the verge of a civil war with “hordes of Islamists” was published in April. It says that the Islamists seize entire regions of France and establish their own order there, contrary to the country’s constitution. Inaction can lead to social upheaval and civil war, which could turn into thousands of victims, the generals say. After the brutal murder of a Tunisian police officer, the letter was signed by thousands of military personnel, including active ones.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the generals’ letter, comparing it to the unsuccessful coup of the French military in Algeria in 1961, caused by the decision of the then French leader Charles de Gaulle to grant the African country independence. The chief of staff of the French armed forces, General François Lecointre, said that a disciplinary test awaits the authors of the letter. The command is considering an option with more severe punishment for senior officers and less severe – for junior officers. Retired generals who signed the letter will be punished by deprivation of their military rank.