Niger rebels accuse French troops of attacking National Guard

The rebels who seized power in Niger accused the French military of violating the country’s airspace. About it informs Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Twitter.

Details of what happened in the country are not given. Wherein RIA News notes that the rebels also reported an attack on the National Guard.

It is known that on August 6, Niger closed its airspace due to fear of foreign intervention.

Earlier it was reported that the countries of the European Union (EU) began preparing the first sanctions against the rebels in Niger.

On July 26, it became known that in the capital of Niger, Niamey, President Mohamed Bazum was being held by the rebels, while the army, which remained loyal to the politician, put forward an ultimatum to them. Then, on the night of July 27, the rebellious military announced on national television the removal of the president and the transfer of power to the “National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland”, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the prohibition of all political parties.