French mercenary of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded a video from a frontline village in Ukraine

An unknown French mercenary fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded a video from a frontline village in Ukraine. The footage was shared by Telegram– channel “Archangel of Special Forces”.

“The village is three to four kilometers from the front line. We are divided into small units and housed in these small houses,” the soldier says in the recording.

In the video, a foreign fighter walked around the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and demonstrated fortified positions.

On July 13, the pro-Russian underground reported the arrival of a new group of French mercenaries in Kharkov. They were part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the eastern part of the city.