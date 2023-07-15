“I am convinced that all those works that have a dubious provenance are a stain within the collections of the Louvre. We must absolutely take our responsibilities and examine what happened with rigor and lucidity”. This is what the president of the Louvre museum, Laurence des Cars, declared to the Parisian newspaper ‘Le Monde’ on the question of the seven ancient works of which Italy is asking for the return.

The question was raised last February by the Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, on the occasion of his visit to France for the preparation of the exhibition ‘Naples à Paris. Naples in Paris’. These are archaeological finds, acquired by the Louvre between 1982 and 1995 but which had passed through the hands of Italian art dealers convicted or suspected of illicit trafficking in antiquities. Laurence des Cars assures our country of “the total availability and collaboration of the Louvre” and ‘Le Monde’ claims that the affair “could end in the autumn with a historic agreement between France and Italy”.

Regarding the affair, Minister Sangiuliano said: “I am pleased that a major cultural institution such as the Louvre recognizes the request I submitted, on the occasion of the meeting in Paris with the director Laurence Des Cars which took place last February. On this occasion we presented an accurate dossier prepared by the competent offices of the Ministry of Culture on some archaeological finds currently in the collections of the French museum stolen and illegally exported from Italy, raising the question of their return. The result was a constructive dialogue, still ongoing, between the Ministry of Culture and the French museum, with the common goal of protecting cultural heritage and fighting the illicit trafficking of cultural assets”.