“Catastrophic”, is how the Dutch national team is labeled by French media after the hopeless 4-0 defeat on a visit to France. Hard nuts were also cracked about Lutsharel Geertruida and Kenneth Taylor, among others.



Mar 25 2023

“An almost perfect evening,” he wrote L’Equipe. The French sports newspaper is particularly enthusiastic about Kylian Mbappé, the new captain of the French national team who scored twice. “A captain who brings happiness”, is what today’s cover says in capital letters. The medium saw France having a great time against the Orange: “What could be better than a 4-0, three months after the grief of a lost World Cup final? This Friday evening in a festive Stade de France, the French team had fun against a weakened and at times catastrophic Netherlands.”

When the numbers were given away L’Equipe clear: every Orange player received a big fail. The worst failures were for Lutsharel Geertruida, Jurriën Timber, Memphis Depay and national coach Ronald Koeman. They all got a 2. All the other players got a 3, except for Nathan Aké. He was the least bad on the Orange side with a 4. The average score of all Orange internationals therefore amounted to 2.8. The big man on the French side, according to the sports newspaper, was Mbappé, who was treated with a 9, followed shortly by Antoine Griezmann with an 8.

Steven Berghuis and Jurriën Timber mourn while France celebrates. © Pim Ras



The colleagues of RMC Sports and Le Figaro both spoke of “a demonstration” in the Stade de France: “The Netherlands was crushed. A new era has begun with Mbappé as captain. There was a lot of fuss about the captain’s armband, but Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann showed that everyone is on the same page. The Netherlands was hit by a virus and had the water up to its lips. They didn’t even have time to breathe against France and the Dutch displayed a defensive feverishness that Mbappé gratefully took advantage of twice.” RMC. See also Football Christian Eriksen, who had a stalemate at times, scored the back of the team

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé enjoyed France’s generous victory over the Dutch national team, but the new captain of the French quickly looked ahead after the flashy start of the European Championship qualification. “It all worked out well in this match, but this is just the beginning. We must not let ourselves be carried away by the euphoria,” said Mbappé. “We didn’t want to disappoint our fans. This was our first game since the World Cup and we wanted to continue where we left off, except for that final.”

Bee Le Parisien there was also a lot of praise for the duo Mbappé-Griezmann, but there are also questions about how the penalty shootout would have ended in the World Cup final against Argentina if Mike Maignan had been on goal. He turned a penalty from Memphis Depay in the final phase. “What had Les Blues won with him? It is suddenly the unexpected question after France was even better against the Netherlands than at the World Cup in Qatar.” See also KLM will cancel all European flights to Schiphol for the rest of the day

The French national coach Didier Deschamps was asked several times whether it was a perfect evening. He stated that it was in any case “a nice evening”, but also touched on the virus outbreak in the Netherlands. Bee Foot Mercato in any case, they do speak of a perfect evening to extinguish the captain’s band riot between Mbappé and Griezmann.





The French medium was just like L’Equipe hard as nails with the figures it handed out to the “weak” Orange internationals. Nathan Aké got a 5, all the others a 4 or a 3. It was concluded about Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor that he is “much too light for a basic place in the Orange”. Geertruida got the lowest score: a 2. ,,Was drafted due to the absence of Matthijs de Ligt, but the Feyenoord central defender made a catastrophic debut, making several mistakes and his misjudgment enabled Mbappé to score the third goal.As a right-back, he was a bit calmer, but even then he scored again many mistakes.” See also Chamber approves proposal that regulates lobbying activities in the country - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

View the summary of France – Netherlands below.

