The National Assembly of France overturned this Monday (20) two motions of censure presented against the country’s government.

The second, promoted by the nationalist right, was rejected by a large majority, having obtained only 94 of the 287 votes needed in the National Assembly.

The vote on this motion came just minutes after another presented by a group of parties that came just nine votes short of the majority needed to topple Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne’s Executive and President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

The first motion was championed by centrist Charles de Courson and won 278 votes out of the required 287.

With the rejection of these two motions of censure, the pension reform is considered approved, although its entry into force will have to wait for the resolution of appeals before the Constitutional Council announced by various opposition groups.

The first motion of censure was the 15th filed against the current French Executive, appointed less than a year ago in a National Assembly in which it does not have an absolute majority, and the one that has received the most support so far.

So far, the opposition had managed a maximum of 239 votes against the government, in an October 2022 motion that rallied forces across the nationalist left and right.

They were now joined by independent centrists, some regionalists and, above all, two dozen deputies from the traditional right, who went against the directive of the bench’s leadership.

The two motions of censure were presented after the government decided, last Thursday, to approve the pension reform through a constitutional mechanism that allows it to do so without the vote of the Legislature, in exchange for submission to the motion of censure .

Under the reform, the minimum retirement age will be 64 years old, as opposed to the current 62, and the required contribution time will be 43 years, starting in 2027.