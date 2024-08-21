A rift threatens to weaken the New Popular Front, the left-wing alliance that came out on top in the second round of French parliamentary elections on July 7, brought forward by Emmanuel Macron. The La France Insoumise (LFI), which is part of the coalition, has challenged the French president with a possible impeachment procedure if he refuses to name the group’s candidate, Lucie Castets, as prime minister. The ultimatum from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party did not please everyone within the union. Socialists, ecologists and communists distanced themselves from the call, just before the consultations that the president will hold with the heads of the political groups starting on Friday, with a view to forming a new government.

France remains with a caretaker government and without a prime minister more than six weeks after the second round of legislative elections, called by Macron after the resounding victory of Marine Le Pen’s far right in the European elections on June 9. The elections left a fragmented political landscape in the country, with a parliament divided into three blocks (left, Macron’s centre and far right) and without a majority to govern. In an interview before the start of the Paris Olympic Games, Macron had said that he would not choose a head of government “until mid-August”, leaving the future of the executive in suspense.

But the Elysée has not yet announced a specific date for when a successor to Gabriel Attal, the outgoing prime minister, might be announced. The Constitution stipulates that it is the head of state who appoints him, but there is no set deadline for doing so. Faced with mounting pressure, Macron has called a series of meetings beginning on Friday with the heads of the parliamentary groups to move towards “the formation of a majority as broad and stable as possible.” The presidency said the appointment of a head of government would be “in the course of these consultations and their conclusions.”

The situation is complex and a real puzzle. The New Popular Front (NFP) won 193 seats out of the 577 that make up the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. The Macronist bloc, which has been in power since 2017, won 163 seats and Le Pen’s far right won 143, although it was the leading force in terms of the number of votes.

Neither group has achieved an absolute majority of 289 deputies and, in principle, they are incompatible. The NFP, however, claims the right to appoint a prime minister, having become the largest parliamentary group. The alliance, which was hastily created before the first round of elections, put forward Lucie Castets, a senior civil servant at Paris City Hall who until recently was unknown to most French people, as its candidate.

The president has ruled out appointing her, arguing that an NFP prime minister would be quickly defeated by a vote of no confidence. According to him, no one has won the election and the only possible majority is a coalition between several parties of what he calls the “republican arc”, which excludes the LFI – the radical left – and the far-right National Rally (RN). Mélenchon’s party threatened on Sunday to launch a parliamentary procedure to remove him if he does not elect Castets as prime minister.

“Solemn warning”

Macron “must know that all constitutional means will be used to depose him before subjecting us to his tricks against the basic rule of democracy,” notes an article published in Sunday Tribunesigned by Mélenchon; by the party coordinator, Manuel Bompard; and by the head of the group in the Assembly, Mathilde Panot. The text, described as a “solemn warning”, states that the president’s decision not to name the left-wing candidate “can be described as an institutional coup against democracy”. The signatories threaten to activate article 68 of the Constitution, which opens the possibility of removing the president for failing to fulfil his duty.

The procedure is more than unlikely to succeed, as it would require the support of two-thirds of deputies and two-thirds of senators. After the letter was published, the other members of the left-wing alliance expressed their opposition and stressed that the initiative came exclusively from LFI. Mélenchon “is giving a nice gift to Emmanuel Macron a few days before our meeting at the Elysée”, criticised the first secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, in the daily newspaper. Liberation.

The proposal has revived divisions among members of the Socialist group, some of whom have not ruled out supporting another name that has been mentioned in recent days as a possible candidate for prime minister. This is Bernard Cazeneuve, former prime minister of the Socialist François Hollande and who left the party in 2022 after his party’s agreement with the rebels to create an alliance with environmentalists and communists, similar to the current one.

Other politicians are being considered for the post – although at the moment these are only rumours – such as Xavier Bertrand, the current conservative president of the Hauts-de-France region; Michel Barnier, former European commissioner and EU Brexit negotiator; and even Valérie Pécresse, conservative president of the Paris region.

The LFI ultimatum has exposed the divisions within the fragile left-wing alliance. Socialists, ecologists and communists fear that the threat from Mélenchon’s party will undermine the NFP’s chances of governing. The national secretary of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, regretted that LFI wants to “run for the 2027 presidential election from now on” and declared that for his movement, this was not “the priority”.

Marine Tondelier, the national secretary of the ecologists, said that she did not share the procedure of Mélenchon’s party, but stressed that “within a coalition, it is logical not to always agree with everything.” In an article in Le Figaro, Green MEP David Cormand tried to downplay the issue. “The real issue is not Mélenchon’s column, but the situation in which Emmanuel Macron is keeping the country,” he said.

Castets will take part in the meeting with Macron on Friday, even though she is not a member of any political group. The 37-year-old candidate has multiplied her signs of openness towards other political forces and underlined her willingness to negotiate with the various parliamentary groups if she takes office. “My issue is not impeachment, it is cohabitation,” she said on Monday during an interview, referring to the situation in which the president and the prime minister belong to different political parties. The president, for now, is taking his time.

