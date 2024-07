The French National Assembly building, discreetly decorated for the Paris Olympic Games: elected deputies take office on the 18th. | Photo: André Pain/EFE/EPA

French left-wing parties are debating Huguette Bello as a possible consensus candidate for prime minister on Saturday, in order to present a candidate to President Emmanuel Macron. Bello’s name was proposed on Friday by the Communist Party due to the impasse reached by the four parties that make up the New Popular Front (NFP) coalition.

In negotiations to reach an agreement on a name, the two largest parties in the alliance, the Socialist Party (PS) and the more radical La France Insoumise (LFI), supported candidates from their respective ranks. However, after being nominated by Fabien Roussel, leader of the Communist Party, Huguette Bello received the approval of the founder and leader on Friday evening. in fact of the LFI, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who considered that she could be “a solution” since she “meets many requirements” for the position. The national secretary of the environmentalist party EELV, Marine Tondelier, also gave her approval after a telephone conversation, according to some French media.

However, the Socialist Party has so far maintained its support for its first secretary, Olivier Faure, arguing that a more moderate prime minister is needed to reach parliamentary agreements with the other political groups, since the NFP, with a maximum of 195 deputies, is far from the 289 that would constitute an absolute majority in the National Assembly. The Socialist Party will hold a national council this Saturday to discuss the situation.

Bello, 73, has been president of the Reunion region (a French island in the Indian Ocean) since 2021, after having been a member of parliament between 1997 and 2020. Although she is currently not active in any party, she was a member of the Communist Party from 1974 to 2012 and was an independent candidate on the LFI list in the European elections on June 9. A Socialist, she is accused of being absent from the National Assembly when the law that legalized same-sex marriage in France was voted on in 2013.