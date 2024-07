Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 18:48



| Updated 19:03h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The French left was outraged on Wednesday by President Emmanuel Macron’s rejection of its proposal to appoint Lucie Castets, a candidate from the New Popular Front, as prime minister. Castets, an unknown senior official at Paris City Hall, called on the head of state to “take on the responsibility of …

This content is exclusive for subscribers