The French laboratory Sanofi will help its competitors Pfizer (American) and BioNTech (German) to produce their anti-Covid vaccine, intervening in the packaging of the serum, according to the French newspaper reported on Tuesday. Le Figaro. The agreement covers a total of 100 million doses as of July from 2021 until the end of the year.

Sanofi and Pfizer-BioNTech continue their negotiations to produce the active ingredient of the vaccine anti-Covid, as announced by Paul Hudson, general director of the French pharmaceutical laboratory, to Le Figaro, in an exclusive interview.

The decision comes when France had been delayed in the production of vaccines because the Pasteur Institute abandoned its project on Monday and Sanofi could not move forward with its project until the end of the year.

This unity in action between laboratories is the new sign post-pandemic to be able to supply vaccines for all. Solve at the same time competition war between medical laboratories in the middle of a pandemic, which delay decisions of governments with their lobbies.

“Since the beginning of the epidemic, Sanofi has been involved in the fight against Covid-19, working on the development of treatments and two vaccines. As we were a few months behind with our main vaccine, we wondered how we could be useful now, how else to participate in the collective effort to get out of this crisis as quickly as possible. We studied the different possible options before approaching Pfizer-BioNTech with whom we signed an agreement on Tuesday, ”Hudson told Le Figaro.

Sanofi’s headquarters in Paris. It will help Pfizer in the production of vaccines. Photo: AFP

Sanofi will use its factory in Frankfurt, Germany, to package the product, which will be supplied to them by Pfizer-BioNTech starting in July. This production site is located near the BioNTech headquarters in Mainz.

“This will make things easier. Our teams are working together to put things in their place, in the right conditions, as this is a much more complex process than it seems. The vaccine must be bottled in a sterile environment, at a very low temperature. We are going to do this on a large scale, which will help speed up deliveries. We should be able to deliver more than 100 million doses by the end of the year, which will go to the European Union and therefore in part to France, ”explained Paul Hudson.

Own vaccine project

The French laboratory will continue anyway with its own project. “Our recombinant protein vaccine (this technology consists of producing viral particles in bioreactors and then combining them with an adjuvant to stimulate the immune response) is progressing well. This technology requires more time. We have a few more months of delivery. But we are confident. We did it in nine months, which would have taken us 2-5 years under normal circumstances. I’m very proud of the work done, ”Hudson added to Le Figaro.

“We will get the first results on dose and efficacy in May, after which we will be able to start our phase 3 (large-scale test on tens of thousands of people. Our goal is a market launch in the last quarter of the year,” he detailed.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has already been applied since the end of December in much of Europe, the United States and countries in Latin America. Photo: AFP

Sanofi doesn’t think it will hit the market too late.

“If we thought about it, we would have stopped everything by now! It is not a question of giving up. We have high hopes for the efficacy of our vaccine. Today no one can say how effective it will be in newer RNA vaccine variants on the market (the technology developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, editor’s note). We believe that our technology could be more effective against these virus mutations or for certain subpopulations thanks to its adjuvant (which enhances the immune response, for example in the elderly). On the other hand, the whole planet will not have access to vaccines at the end of the year ”, he explained.

Sanofi you will experiment with trials in different regions of the world, where the virus is actively acting to measure its effectiveness. But also in areas where the vaccine is not available to the entire population.

New production center

The French laboratory has invested 600 million for the construction of a vaccine design and production center in the Lyon region, where they will be able to rapidly develop these RNA vaccines and produce them in large quantities.

The European Commission now has the ambition to create a structure responsible for anticipating responses to pandemics: the “Health Emergencies Response Authority” (HERA).

“It’s a good thing. Europe must become self-sufficient. We need to build a “new deal” in life sciences. We must invest more, create more bridges between public research, hospitals and companies, ”said Hudson in his interview with Le Figaro.

Paris, correspondent

