Jam is a staple of French breakfast. The French consume nearly four kilos per year and per household. In Uzos (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), jam has been a recipe for 33 years. Francis Miot, craftsman-jam maker who has now disappeared, started in his garage. In 1988, he won his first title of world jam champion. He will have two more.

Today, Jean Othax, his lifelong friend, continues the tradition. “Today, we have 35 to 40% of the fruits that come from France […] unfortunately we can’t find everything in France “, like orange and mango, he confides, without compromising on the quality of the fruit. They are notably cooked by Sylvie Irigoyen, jam maker for Maison Francis Miot for 33 years. She masters all the recipes and her secrets. She learned her actions with the founder, and now passes them on to newcomers with pride. Since its inception, the company has flourished; it was necessary to produce more jams while keeping the traditional method, with 100% natural products, without chemicals.

The JT

The other subjects of the news