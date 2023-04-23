Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

French Kite Festival | The driver lost control of the car and drove into the crowd, ten were injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
French Kite Festival | The driver lost control of the car and drove into the crowd, ten were injured

Foreign countries|French Kite Festival

According to preliminary information, an elderly driver lost control of his car and ran over pedestrians.

Ten people were injured, four of them seriously, when a car drove into a crowd at an international kite flying festival in France on Saturday. The accident happened in Berck-sur-Mer in northern France.

According to preliminary reports, the elderly driver lost control of his vehicle and drove into pedestrians, authorities in the Pas-de-Calais region say according to news agency AFP.

The most seriously injured were four women, two of whom were elderly.

The Kite Festival is organized for the 35th time. Photo from Tuesday. Picture: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

#French #Kite #Festival #driver #lost #control #car #drove #crowd #ten #injured

See also  Three additional ferries will be launched in the Astrakhan region
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
French cyclists break 1025km dinosaur drawing record

French cyclists break 1025km dinosaur drawing record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result