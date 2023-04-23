French Kite Festival | The driver lost control of the car and drove into the crowd, ten were injured

According to preliminary information, an elderly driver lost control of his car and ran over pedestrians.

Ten people were injured, four of them seriously, when a car drove into a crowd at an international kite flying festival in France on Saturday. The accident happened in Berck-sur-Mer in northern France.

According to preliminary reports, the elderly driver lost control of his vehicle and drove into pedestrians, authorities in the Pas-de-Calais region say according to news agency AFP.

The most seriously injured were four women, two of whom were elderly.