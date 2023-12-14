On November 29, a man told the authorities that his partner, actress Emmanuelle Debever, 60, “left his home leaving a worrying note,” according to the public ministry. Investigators then linked this disappearance to the discovery of a woman who jumped from a Seine bridge in Paris and who was taken to the hospital, he said. According to various media, Debever died on December 7. That same day, public television France 2 broadcast an investigative program dedicated to Gérard Depardieu, accused by a dozen women of sexual violence.

“The media has talked about this actress complaining about inappropriate behavior by Gérard Depardieu, especially in a publication in [la red social] Facebook in 2019″, the prosecution explained. “In view of this new information, an investigation was opened into the causes of death” and “the circumstances that could have caused it,” this source added.

In his testimony on Facebook, Debever assured that “the sacred monster [del cine] “He allowed himself many things during the filming” of the film Danton, by Andrezj Wajda, from 1982. “Sliding his fat paw under my skirt to supposedly make me feel better and I trying to stop him,” wrote the interpreter. Several Internet users who spread her publication mentioned that a complaint of rape and sexual assault by Debever against Depardieu was filed in 2019 because the prosecutor's office could not confirm the facts.

In December 2020, justice charged the 74-year-old actor with rape and sexual assault on actress Charlotte Arnould, who reported two rapes at the actor's Paris home in August 2018. Since then, more than a dozen women have accused him of sexual violence in the press. Last April, the investigative media Mediapart revealed the testimonies of 13 women (actresses, makeup artists, technicians, extras, interns) who claim to have suffered touching or obscene phrases during the filming of 11 films between 2004 and 2022. They all describe similar behaviors. The actress Hélène Darras filed a legal complaint on September 10 for acts that were in principle prescribed.

