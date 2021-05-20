Thousands of women will be compensated after the Paris Court of Appeal confirmed this Thursday, May 20, the responsibility of the German certification company TÜV Rheinland, in the case of defective breast prostheses from the French company PIP.

This is a scandal that started two decades ago. The decision of the Parisian court opens the way to thousands of people who suffered physical injuries with the products of the French company PIP (Poly Implant Prosthese), which sold one million breast prostheses between 2001 and 2010, made with cheap industrial fillers and that, over time, they broke inside the bodies of many women.

The Paris Court of Appeal found that the German certification company TÜV Rheinland was negligent in validating these implants as safe. The silicone with which they were made leaked into the bodies of thousands of women, affecting lymph nodes, lungs and other organs. Limb pain, depression, and fatigue have been reported among other side effects.

A defective silicone gel breast implant, manufactured by the French company Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP), was removed from a patient at a clinic in Nice, France. January 5, 2012. © Eric Gaillard / Reuters

For ten years, PIP marketed breast implants filled with industrial silicone and, thanks to the certification of the German company, it was able to place the European CE quality seal on them to distribute them in more than 60 countries.

It is estimated that the number of victims in the world reaches 400,000, including thousands of Latin American women.

Colombia and Venezuela, among the countries most affected by PIP implants

The German certifier TÜV Rheinland, in charge of approving the quality of the PIP company’s products, argued that it had been the victim of fraud by said firm.

In November 2020, Christelle Coslin, one of the TÜV Rheinland attorneys, denied any responsibility. During a hearing in November, he explained that PIP “did everything possible to deceive patients, but also the health authorities and the TÜV verification body.”

In 2013, the German company had already been found guilty of “failing to comply with its control and surveillance duties” and had to compensate six distributors and nearly 1,700 victims.

Then, in 2015, the court of appeal in Aix-en-Provence, in the south of France, reversed this ruling and cleared the German certifier of all liability. However, in 2018 the Supreme Court overturned the decision and referred the case to the Paris Court of Appeal.

Now, in this latest case raised by some 2,500 affected women, TÜV Rheinland will have to compensate each of the victims with 3,000 euros.

This payment will be provisional, since the French lawyer Olivier Aumaître, who defends about 20,000 affected people, grouped in the World Association of PIP Implant Victims (PIPA in English), requested between 17,000 and 70,000 euros depending on the degree of damage suffered by every woman. For now, the final compensation for the first group of victims will be known in September.

“Today is victory day for victims of fraudulent transplants around the world,” Aumaître said after hearing the decision of the Parisian court on Thursday.

But the financial burden for this group of affected is only a small part of the almost 400,000 people who suffered damage from PIP implants. According to data published by PIPA, the countries where the most cases of ruptured breast prostheses have been registered are: Colombia (60,000), Venezuela (40,000), United Kingdom (50,000), France (30,000), Spain (18,000) Brazil (12,000) , Italy (10,000), Mexico (10,000), Argentina (12,000), Australia (6,000), among others.

With EFE, Reuters and local media