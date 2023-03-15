Journalists Laurent and Gracier sentenced to a year in prison for blackmailing the King of Morocco

A Paris court has sentenced French journalists Eric Laurent and Catherine Grassier to a year in prison on probation for attempting to blackmail King Mohammed VI of Morocco. It is reported by Agence France Presse. TASS.

Journalists also have to pay a fine of 10,000 euros. Laurent and Gracier pleaded not guilty, their lawyers intend to appeal.

The incident happened in August 2015. When the journalists left the Paris hotel, they were approached by law enforcement officers and asked to go with them. During the searches, the journalists found two envelopes with 40,000 euros (about three million rubles) in each. It was an advance that the authors received so that their new book with incriminating information about the Moroccan king would not see the light of day.

As evidence of the journalists’ guilt, the defense of the monarch presented the investigation with audio recordings of three meetings with Laurent and Gracier. Among them was a recording of the first conversation, during which the amount of three million euros was announced.

This is not the first work on the monarch of Morocco, which was prepared by Gracier and Laurent. In 2012, they released the book The Predator King. The decision to launch an investigation against the current ruler of Morocco was made after his appearance in the ranking of the richest monarchs in Forbes magazine in 2009.