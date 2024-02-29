A French journalist detained last week in Ethiopia, suspected of plotting to sow chaos, was released, according to his employer, the specialized publication Africa Intelligence.

Antoine Galindo was “released after a week in prison and was able to leave Addis Ababa to return to Paris,” Paul Deutschmann, editor-in-chief of the publication, told AFP.

Galindo, who heads the publication's East Africa section, had traveled to Ethiopia to cover the African Union summit earlier this month and was detained on February 22.

Authorities accused the 36-year-old reporter of conspiring “to create chaos” in the country.

“I am fine and in good health,” he told AFP before leaving Addis Ababa.

“They have treated me well,” he added, despite what he described as difficult detention conditions.

Deutschmann said Galindo's release was a “real relief” to all Africa Intelligence staff, who were eager to meet him.

Galindo was detained in a hotel in Addis Ababa while meeting with an official from the opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) party.

On Saturday, February 24, he appeared before a judge, who ordered his detention extended until March 1.

Media watchdogs urged the government to release Galindo, and the Committee to Protect Journalists declared Monday that his “unjust detention highlights the atrocious environment for the press in general in Ethiopia.” .

Ethiopia has expelled several foreign journalists since late 2020.

But before Galindo's arrest, authorities had not detained a foreign journalist in more than three years.

In July 2020, a Kenyan journalist was detained for more than a month in Addis Ababa, despite an Ethiopian court ordering his release on bail.

Adapted from its English original