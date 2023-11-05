Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Spain links Judaism and Nazism | Photo: EFE/MARCIAL GUILLÉN

A 30-year-old woman, belonging to a Jewish family, was stabbed this Saturday (4), in her home in Lyon, in southeastern France. She told the police that, when she answered the doorbell, she received two stab wounds from a man with his face covered, wearing dark clothes, who then fled.

The police found a swastika on the door of the residence, but it has not yet been possible to determine whether the Nazi symbol was drawn on the same occasion. The young woman was taken to the hospital and is not at risk. The Lyon Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case as an “attempted qualified homicide”. The suspect is still at large, but the police’s main thesis is that it was an “anti-Semitic act”.

For the social network, the mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, lamented the attack. “A Jewish woman was stabbed this Saturday. An anti-Semitic inscription was found on the door of her home. Such a wave of violence is indescribable. All my support for the victim, for her loved ones.”

Last Tuesday (31), the French Public Prosecutor’s Office opened a case to investigate acts of vandalism on the facades of buildings in Paris, after Stars of David “appeared” drawn on the buildings.