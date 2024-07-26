Paris (Agencies)

The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the attacks on the French railway network yesterday, shortly before the opening of the Olympic Games (Paris 2024).

The French railway company was subjected to a “massive attack” the night before yesterday, which caused major disruptions in train traffic, affecting 800,000 passengers, hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The SNCF railway company said in a statement that “several simultaneous malicious acts” affected its Atlantic, North and East lines, noting that “deliberate fires were set with the aim of damaging” high-speed line facilities.

The Attorney General’s Office announced that an investigation would be opened into suspicion of harming property that serves the fundamental interests of the nation.

Furthermore, the office stated that it will investigate whether there was an attack carried out by an organized gang on an automated data processing system, and whether there was damage to property, and an attempt to damage property, using dangerous means.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal described the attacks on the high-speed rail network as “coordinated acts of sabotage.”

The effects of the attack on the railway network on the opening day of the Olympic Games are huge and severe, Attal said via the X platform.

“Intelligence services and law enforcement agencies have been mobilized to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts,” he added.

He also said he was thinking of all the French people preparing for their holidays: “I share their anger and appreciate their patience, understanding and the civic spirit they are showing.”

“I have no concerns. We have full confidence in the French authorities,” IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters at the athletes’ village.

In the same context, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser confirmed yesterday that about 300 German police officers have been deployed in France to help secure the Paris Olympics.

Faeser explained that she had agreed with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, that 200 German federal police officers and 100 other police officers would contribute to security during the Olympics.

“We will impose more controls on the French-German border in the coming weeks to ensure the maximum possible security,” she explained.

French and German security forces work side by side in a spirit of trust, Vieser said, adding, “This applies to all imaginable threats, including terrorism, violent crime, hybrid threats and cyber attacks.”