More than 24,000 people took part in spontaneous rallies in France after the appeal of the country’s President Emmanuel Macron, 60 of them were detained by the police. This was announced on April 18 by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on the air of the TV channel LCI.

“According to the figures given to me by the prefects, 24,000 people took to the streets yesterday in France – in Paris, Provence and other regions. About 60 arrests were made, but the situation was much less tense than in previous weeks,” he said.

Darmanin also added that if spontaneous protests take place again in the coming days, the French police will not interfere with them, since the right to demonstrate and express dissent is enshrined in the French constitution.

“But the police cannot allow aggressive manifestations – with arson of garbage, damage to buildings, unacceptable things happened in Lyon yesterday when a building was set on fire,” the minister explained.

Earlier, on April 17, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported that in France, almost 90% of the population believes that clashes with the police amid protests against pension reform will become systematic.

It is noted that more than half of the French (59%) do not approve of the excesses that are organized by protesters dissatisfied with Macron’s policies and the introduction of pension reform. According to the survey results, only 5% of respondents consider such actions to be legitimate. And 57% of the country’s residents do not exclude the storming of the main state buildings.

On April 15, the President of France signed a law on pension reform, including the transfer of the statutory retirement age to 64 years.

On the same day, French trade unions called for an “exclusive and popular” demonstration against the pension reform on 1 May. It is noted that such an action of representatives of all professions will be historic for France. Trade unions also called on Macron not to sign the pension reform law.

Before the parades, the unions are proposing, as a “preparatory step”, to make April 20 a day of expressing “railroad wrath”. In their opinion, this date should go beyond the interprofessional framework.

In France, because of this reform, strikes do not stop. The demonstrators burn flares and shout slogans through a megaphone, urging citizens to continue the protest. According to the French Interior Ministry, about 4,000 people took part in protests in the capital on April 14.